Clemson defender ranked in ESPN analyst Kiper's top-5 draft prospects

Clemson defender Bryan Bresee ranked in ESPN analyst Kiper's top-5 draft prospects

TigerNet Staff by

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. updated his top prospects for the 2023 NFL draft this week and one Tiger made the top-5 ($).

Bryan Bresee is at No. 5 overall on his list.

"Bresee, a five-star recruit in the Class of 2020, tore his left ACL last September and played in just four games, but I was impressed with his tape," said Kiper. "He locates the ball really well and explodes into the backfield at the snap to disrupt throwing lanes and find ball carriers. He's aggressive and hustles on every snap. He can be a major force inside at the next level. Bresee has a half sack in two games this season."

On the end, Myles Murphy is at No. 18.

"Murphy has a quick burst out of his stance and can close quickly off the corner," said Kiper. "He also plays the run well and is physical at the point of attack. He had 11 sacks in his first two seasons at Clemson and has added another one so far this season. He moves inside to tackle (at) times, so that versatility will help his stock for NFL teams. I want to see that sack production rise a little bit before moving him up."

Kiper had Simpson in his top-25 prospects overall as an outside linebacker in the offseason ($), but Simpson is assessed as outside that group now and the No. 4 inside linebacker.

ESPN's consensus analyst rankings a couple of weeks ago had both Murphy and Bresee in the top-10 (T-10).

Also in Kiper's position rankings is KJ Henry as the No. 9 defensive end.