Clemson DE partnering with Make-A-Wish South Carolina

Clemson DE Xavier Thomas partnering with Make-A-Wish South Carolina

Press Release by

Clemson, SC - Clemson star and defensive end Xavier Thomas is partnering with Make-A-Wish® South Carolina this season with a goal to raise $22,500, the amount that would fully-fund three wishes for area children with critical illnesses. “I am personally drawn to the mission and dedication of Make-A-Wish® South Carolina”, said Thomas. “Their tireless work is truly inspiring to me and anything that I can do to help make children’s wishes come true, I am extremely excited to do!” He added, “This is something that is very important to me!” Donations of $15 or more made between now and December will bring Xavier and Make-A-Wish South Carolina closer to reaching their goal. Each donation will also automatically enter fans in drawings to win exclusive merchandise, autographed memorabilia and tickets to upcoming Clemson football games. Donations can be made via Thomas’ Pledge It Page starting today. Make-A-Wish South Carolina’s daily mission of granting life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses that instill hope, strength and transformation in a child and a community. Through extensive research, it has been determined that the power of a wish can provide kids the strength to fight against and even overcome the critical illnesses they are facing. Over the course of his career with the Tigers, Thomas has amassed 107 tackles (33 for loss), 16.5 sacks, five pass break ups, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 54 games played.

