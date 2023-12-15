Clemson DE accepts invitation to all-star game

Clemson DE Xavier Thomas accepts invitation to all-star game

Sixth-year Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas has accepted a bid to the East-West Shrine Bowl all-star game. He enters the 2023 bowl season credited with 142 tackles (33.0 for loss), nine pass breakups, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 1,825 career snaps over 60 games (29 starts). In this season, Thomas has totaled 26 tackles (3.0 for loss), two sacks, four pass breakups, a team-high 21 quarterback pressures and a fumble recover in 440 snaps over 11 games (10 starts). He was a near-unanimous Freshman All-American acclaim and a two-time all-conference selection (2019 and 2021). He became the seventh player in school history — and the fourth defensive player — to play in 60 career games at Clemson. The game will be played at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on February 1, 2024. Recognized as the oldest college football all-star game in the country, 2024 marks the 99th edition of the East-West Shrine Bowl. Approximately 130 college football players from 100 universities will compete in the game and showcase their skills in front of NFL scouts and a national television audience. More on the game: The East-West Shrine Bowl has officially partnered with the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) to provide substantial educational resources to athletes throughout the 99th annual game in Frisco. This official partnership establishes a special relationship with the union that represents NFL players, enhancing the East-West Shrine Bowl in a way that is substantial and unique as compared to any other all-star event. Through the NFLPA’s involvement, participants will have the opportunity to learn the ins and outs of what it takes to succeed as a professional football player, both on and off the field. Current and former NFL players as well as NFLPA leadership will serve as featured speakers during panels and activations throughout the week of the Shrine Bowl to educate and empower the athletes. Blessed. Lets work🫡 https://t.co/fB2DN7daGr — Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) December 15, 2023

