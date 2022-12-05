CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson DE Kevin Swint to enter transfer portal

by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Dec 5, Mon 08:45

Another day and another portal entry for the Tigers.

Clemson defensive end Kevin Swint announced Monday on Twitter that he is planning to enter the transfer portal.

“First off I would like to thank my lord and savior for the opportunity that Clemson has given me to play the game of football and to also grow as a man," Swint said in a statement. "I would also like to thank coach Swinney and the whole coaching staff for believing in me. I'm so grateful for everyone for everyone from the trainers to the academic staff for being so helpful and guiding me the correct way so that I can be the best version of myself. “My next opportunity will not only get a great player, but I will make an impact on your community and program as well. I would also like to thank my teammates for the memories that we have all created together from my time here at Clemson!”

Swint appeared in 13 games this season and registered 10 tackles and a fumble recovery.

In 2021, he had nine tackles, including three for loss.

