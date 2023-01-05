CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson DE announces return for next season

Clemson DE announces return for next season
2023 Jan 5

Xavier Thomas will run it back one last time for the Tigers in 2023.

Thomas announced Thursday on social media that he will indeed return for a sixth season.

He was limited by a foot injury to three games this past season, collecting four tackles (2.0 for loss), two sacks and a forced fumble in 52 defensive snaps. He earned ACC player of the week at Boston College with two sacks and a forced fumble in only six snaps.

He is credited with 116 career tackles (31.5 for loss), 14.5 sacks, five pass breakups, five forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 1,385 defensive snaps over 49 games (19 starts).

Thomas was limited to seven games (one start) in the 2020 season after COVID and other sickness limited him, totaling 11 tackles (four for loss) with 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 119 snaps.

He was a freshman All-American as a reserve in 2018 with 43 tackles (10.5 for loss), 3.5 sacks and two pass breakups over 304 snaps in 15 games.

Thomas was rated as a 5-star prospect out of Florence and then IMG Academy.

Read all 51 replies on the Football Board
Top Clemson News of the Week
