Clemson DB to have surgery and more injury news

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his Tuesday press conference and shared an update on his team injuries ahead of Saturday's ACC matchup with Miami.

Swinney said that junior defensive back Malcolm Greene is out for the upcoming game as he will have surgery on his groin.

"He’s been battling a groin," he said. "He is going to go ahead and have that done (surgery). He just felt like he couldn’t really run like he wants to."

Greene has eight tackles and an interception this season.

In other surgery news, Swinney said that pass rusher Xavier Thomas was in good spirits after having surgery Monday on his foot.

Receiver Beaux Collins practiced yesterday and is looking better after his shoulder injury.

"We are working him back in. I’d say we are putting him on that day-to-day timeline," Swinney said.

Collins has 20 receptions for 308 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Tyler Venables is still out with a hamstring injury that he suffered in the game against Louisville.

Running back Kobe Pace is fairly healthy and appears ready to play.

"Kobe was ready to play last week," Swinney said. "Not quite 100%. There is not many people who are 100% this time of year in the 11th game. A situation where especially where the game was no sense in putting him in late in the fourth quarter there just to get him in the game. If it was a situation where we had to have it, he would have played. He’s got off to a good start (this week), moving good, and looks good."

In more injury news, standout linebacker Trenton Simpson is still day-to-day with his ankle injury.

Simpson has 57 tackles and a forced fumble this season.