Clemson DB accepts Shrine Bowl invitation

Clemson DB Sheridan Jones accepts Shrine Bowl invitation

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson senior cornerback Sheridan Jones accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl pre-NFL draft showcase.

He missed early-season action due to injury but ended up playing in 10 games, tallying 27 tackles.

Jones entered 2022 credited with 52 tackles (1.5 for loss), eight pass breakups, two interceptions and a fumble recovery in 855 defensive snaps over 38 games (11 starts).

The game is set for a Feb. 2 kickoff at 8:30 p.m. ET in Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on NFL Network.

Before Clemson: Ranked among the top 100 players in the nation by ESPN.com and Rivals … ESPN.com ranked Jones as 69th-best overall player, second-best player in the state of Virginia and seventh-best cornerback in the nation … ranked 91st overall by Rivals, fourth-best from the state of Virginia and ninth-best cornerback in the nation … 247Sports ranked him as eighth-best player in Virginia … ranked as four-star prospect by all three services … two-way player, who had 45 tackles, two interceptions, one he returned for a score, in 2018 … as a receiver, had 17 receptions for 347 yards and two scores … selected to World Bowl in Mexico and Under Armour All-American game … played his high school football at Maury High School under Dyrri McCain … Clemson recruiters were Mike Reed and Brent Venables … committed to Clemson on April 20, 2018 … enrolled at Clemson in January 2019.

Personal: Born Oct. 25, 2000 … earned degree in communication in August 2022 … his brother, Kennedy, plays baseball at UNC Greensboro and is the school’s single-season record-holder for RBIs as well as the 2022 SoCon tournament MVP … completed a microinternship with Adobe in spring 2022 … two-time ACC Honor Roll selection (2019 and 2021).