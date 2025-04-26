Clemson DB RJ Mickens selected in 2025 NFL Draft

Another Tiger has come off the board. The Los Angeles Chargers have selected safety R.J. Mickens with the 214th overall pick in the sixth round. Mickens finished the 2024-25 season with 75 total tackles, two interceptions, seven pass breakups, and nine deflections in 13 games. Here is what Dabo Swinney has to say about Mickens joining the Chargers: "R.J. Mickens was probably one of the more underrated guys coming out this year," Swinney said. "He was a captain and a graduate. Obviously he’s a guy that has a great background. His father played about 11 years in the NFL. I think R.J. is a guy that truly, the last couple years, handled himself like a pro. He took a pro perspective to it as far as how he went about his business and training and nutrition, and just really an all-in commitment to be the best version of himself. It’s been awesome to see his development. I mean, he’s leaving Clemson as a very refined player. He’s faster than people think. He’s got a 41-plus-inch vertical and he’s a very smart football player. He’s got multi-position ability, can play three different spots. He’s a high football IQ guy, good tackler, high special teams value. And I just think he has a chance to help a team early because he’s just incredibly intelligent and he’s got attributes. He has really good length, and he’s a guy that’s going to do what he’s supposed to do every single day. I’m excited because I think that he’ll have an opportunity to make the team and be an active roster guy.” Here is Mickens' full Clemson bio: NFL legacy who recorded 229 tackles (13.5 for loss), seven interceptions, 15 pass breakups and a fumble recovery over 2,174 career snaps in 60 games (30 starts) from 2020-24 ... became the 10th player in Clemson history to play 60 career games, joining James Skalski, Will Spiers, Will Swinney, B.T. Potter, Nolan Turner, Justin Mascoll, Xavier Thomas, Jalyn Phillips and Will Putnam.

