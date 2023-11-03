CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Nate Wiggins is now in ESPN draft expect Mel Kiper Jr.'s Top 25 prospects.
Nate Wiggins is now in ESPN draft expect Mel Kiper Jr.'s Top 25 prospects.

Clemson DB Nate Wiggins makes ESPN NFL draft Top 25 prospects ranking
by - 2023 Nov 3 15:30

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. included a Clemson prospect in his latest Top 25 NFL draft prospects ranking.

Tigers cornerback Nate Wiggins checked in at No. 22 this week.

"Clemson has struggled this season, but Wiggins stands out all over the Tigers' defensive tape," Kiper said. "He has had an impressive season despite missing two games with a knee injury. He has allowed just seven catches for 42 yards as the nearest defender in coverage this season. Wiggins has the length and recovery speed to match up effectively with any wideout he goes up against. He shows a smooth turning motion, good instincts in coverage and can make up ground in a hurry while using his height and arm length as a major advantage.

"Right now, I have Wiggins as my No. 3 corner, but he has opportunities to rise even higher, including in matchups against North Carolina and South Carolina."

He has a Clemson defense-leading 81.6 Pro Football Focus coverage grade.

In Kiper's other prospect rankings, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. ranks No. 3 among off-ball linebackers and Barrett Carter is the No. 7 outside linebacker.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
📰 E-Mail News Alerts 📰
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson DB makes ESPN NFL draft Top 25 prospects ranking
Clemson DB makes ESPN NFL draft Top 25 prospects ranking
Tight end prospect announces Clemson commitment
Tight end prospect announces Clemson commitment
Recent O-line offer has Clemson in finalists
Recent O-line offer has Clemson in finalists
No. 7 Tigers top No. 9 Irish, advance to ACC Championship
No. 7 Tigers top No. 9 Irish, advance to ACC Championship
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts 📰