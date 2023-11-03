Clemson DB makes ESPN NFL draft Top 25 prospects ranking

Clemson DB Nate Wiggins makes ESPN NFL draft Top 25 prospects ranking

TigerNet Staff

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. included a Clemson prospect in his latest Top 25 NFL draft prospects ranking. Tigers cornerback Nate Wiggins checked in at No. 22 this week. "Clemson has struggled this season, but Wiggins stands out all over the Tigers' defensive tape," Kiper said. "He has had an impressive season despite missing two games with a knee injury. He has allowed just seven catches for 42 yards as the nearest defender in coverage this season. Wiggins has the length and recovery speed to match up effectively with any wideout he goes up against. He shows a smooth turning motion, good instincts in coverage and can make up ground in a hurry while using his height and arm length as a major advantage. "Right now, I have Wiggins as my No. 3 corner, but he has opportunities to rise even higher, including in matchups against North Carolina and South Carolina." He has a Clemson defense-leading 81.6 Pro Football Focus coverage grade. In Kiper's other prospect rankings, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. ranks No. 3 among off-ball linebackers and Barrett Carter is the No. 7 outside linebacker.

