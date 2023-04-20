CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Malcolm Greene has entered the transfer portal.
Malcolm Greene has entered the transfer portal.

Clemson DB Malcolm Greene enters transfer portal
by - 2023 Apr 20, Thu 14:45

Clemson defensive back Malcolm Greene has entered the transfer portal, he announced via social media on Thursday.

"Thank you to Coach Swinney and staff for giving me the opportunity to grow and develop at Clemson University over the past three years," Greene said. "Lastly, I want to thank all my teammates. The brotherhood established between you all and I is deeper than football. I have decided to enter the transfer portal."

Over three seasons, Greene is credited with 40 tackles (4.5 for loss), four pass breakups, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 473 snaps in 29 games (five starts) from 2020-22.

In his last campaign around injury, Greene tallied nine tackles (one for loss), a forced fumble and an interception in 95 defensive snaps over seven games (two starts).

Clemson did not have a player enter the transfer portal during the 2022 spring window, which Dabo Swinney said marked Clemson as one of just four Power 5 programs to earn that distinction.

Clemson is now at 87 scholarships projected for the 2023 season with a Greene departure, two over the NCAA limit.

Greene was a unanimous 4-star prospect out of Highland Springs, Virginia. He was an LSU commitment at one time as well.

Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
247Sports projects Clemson among 2023's most explosive offenses
247Sports projects Clemson among 2023's most explosive offenses
Clemson DB enters transfer portal
Clemson DB enters transfer portal
Tigers head to NC State for weekend series
Tigers head to NC State for weekend series
Valerie Cagle named to USA Softball Player of the Year watch list
Valerie Cagle named to USA Softball Player of the Year watch list
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 49) Author
spacer TNET: Clemson DB enters transfer portal
 TigerNet News®
spacer Once a Tiger, alway a Tiger...***
 deadsolidperfect®
spacer Malcolm Greene***
 Rocky the Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson DB enters transfer portal
 Clemsonohiotiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson DB enters transfer portal
 jstone D329
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson DB enters transfer portal
 JREwing®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson DB enters transfer portal
 clemsonbluejay
spacer Self-imposed****
 partsunknown
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson DB enters transfer portal
 partsunknown
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson DB enters transfer portal
 Tigersamurai
spacer Think that scholarship now belongs to Hunter Helms***
 Tiger95
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson DB enters transfer portal
 kctigs81®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson DB enters transfer portal
 clemsonbluejay
spacer So we need to lose
 Johnny99
spacer Re: So we need to lose
 clemsonbluejay
spacer There's one schollie freed up.***
 colberttiger®
spacer Wish him the best wherever he ends up***
 warren
spacer CONGARTS MALCUM YULE ALWAYS BE A TIGERTRANSFER***
 Obed®
spacer Re: CONGARTS MALCUM YULE ALWAYS BE A TIGERTRANSFER***
 Morris24
spacer I don't see how
 Johnny99
spacer Re: I don't see how
 clemsonbluejay
spacer Well the simple fact is
 Johnny99
spacer Re: Well the simple fact is
 clemsonbluejay
spacer Re: Well the simple fact is
 Mjc3194®
spacer Re: I don't see how
 rhettfla
spacer Re: I don't see how
 clemsonbluejay
spacer it's still 3 cuts if we bring someone in from the portal***
 RC Tiger®
spacer I don't think you know how this works.
 TigerTown
spacer Re: I don't think you know how this works.
 2000®
spacer Neither good nor bad.
 Chuckston T-Man®
spacer Re: Neither good nor bad.
 aroseforthehall
spacer Zombie's****
 partsunknown
spacer Zombie's****
 partsunknown
spacer Zombie's****
 partsunknown
spacer Zombie's****
 partsunknown
spacer Re: I don't see how
 92citadelgrad®
spacer Re: I don't see how
 Morris24
spacer I wonder why guys like this decide to transfer - he seemed
 joeyb®
spacer Dabo did say recently that he had about 40 more player
 Chuckston T-Man®
spacer Re: Dabo did say recently that he had about 40 more player
 ClemsonCivil92®
spacer Re: I wonder why guys like this decide to transfer - he seemed
 Morris24
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson DB enters transfer portal
 SouthernTiger09
spacer Did he hatleest grajewate?***
 Tickle_It
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson DB enters transfer portal
 LeonTrotsky
spacer Interesting timing given our need to eliminate scholarships.
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: Interesting timing given our need to eliminate scholarships.
 fretiger
spacer Re: Interesting timing given our need to eliminate scholarships.
 treadwell2020
spacer Wow!!!
 GSCtiger®
spacer Meh. But
 tigerrh
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson DB enters transfer portal
 allorangeallthetime52®
Read all 49 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week