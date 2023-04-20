Clemson DB enters transfer portal

"Thank you to Coach Swinney and staff for giving me the opportunity to grow and develop at Clemson University over the past three years," Greene said. "Lastly, I want to thank all my teammates. The brotherhood established between you all and I is deeper than football. I have decided to enter the transfer portal."

Over three seasons, Greene is credited with 40 tackles (4.5 for loss), four pass breakups, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 473 snaps in 29 games (five starts) from 2020-22.

In his last campaign around injury, Greene tallied nine tackles (one for loss), a forced fumble and an interception in 95 defensive snaps over seven games (two starts).

Clemson did not have a player enter the transfer portal during the 2022 spring window, which Dabo Swinney said marked Clemson as one of just four Power 5 programs to earn that distinction.

Clemson is now at 87 scholarships projected for the 2023 season with a Greene departure, two over the NCAA limit.

Greene was a unanimous 4-star prospect out of Highland Springs, Virginia. He was an LSU commitment at one time as well.