Clemson DB announces return for next season

Clemson DB Jalyn Phillips announces return for next season
2023 Jan 5, Thu 12:05

Senior safety Jalyn Phillips announced that he will be returning to Clemson next season.

Phillips earned fourth-team All-ACC honors this season from Phil Steele, tallying 74 tackles, three pass breakups and an interception.

He is credited with 152 career tackles (3.0 for loss), nine pass breakups, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 1,220 defensive snaps over 51 games (21 starts).

Phillips was rated as high as a 4-star prospect out of Archer High School (Ga.).

