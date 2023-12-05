Clemson DB enters NCAA transfer portal

"After lots of prayers, conversations with my family, and several tough decisions, I will be entering the transfer portal," Mukuba said at the end of a social media statement.

Mukuba is credited with 149 tackles (4.5 for loss), a sack, 20 pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and an interception in 1,734 snaps over 35 Clemson games (31 starts).

Mukuba earned Freshman All-American honors from nearly every outlet in 2021 to go with ACC defensive rookie of the year honors, totaling nine pass breakups.

He played through injury as a sophomore and was credited with 50 tackles (0.5 for loss), four pass breakups and an interception in 580 defensive snaps over 12 games (11 starts).

This year, he ranked second on the team with seven pass breakups and fourth with 40 tackles.

Mukuba is ranked 170th on PFF's draft big board, which is another possibility with that draft decision deadline not coming until after the Playoffs.

He joins offensive lineman Mitchell Mayes, cornerback Toriano Pride, quarterback Hunter Helms, wide receiver Beaux Collins, running back Domonique Thomas and tight end Sage Ennis as Clemson transfer portal entries.