Clemson DB announces transfer destination

Mukuba is going back to his hometown of Austin, Texas to play for the Texas Longhorns next year.

He entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5. Mukuba announced offers this month from Ole Miss, Oregon and Arizona State also.

Mukuba is credited with 149 tackles (4.5 for loss), a sack, 20 pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and an interception in 1,734 snaps over 35 Clemson games (31 starts).

Mukuba earned Freshman All-American honors from nearly every outlet in 2021 to go with ACC defensive rookie of the year honors, totaling nine pass breakups.

He played through injury as a sophomore and was credited with 50 tackles (0.5 for loss), four pass breakups and an interception in 580 defensive snaps over 12 games (11 starts).

This year, he ranked second on the team with seven pass breakups and fourth with 40 tackles.