Clemson D-linemen featured in updated NFL draft projections with order set

TigerNet Staff by

One more marker in the season within a season with the NFL draft was completed when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday to officially set the draft order before April's event in Kansas City.

Up to three prospects from Clemson have a chance to go in the first round (April 27) with Bryan Bresee, Myles Murphy and Trenton Simpson.

Two projections this week feature the former 5-star defensive linemen Bresee and Murphy.

Pro Football Focus has Murphy going 15th overall to the Green Bay Packers.

"The Packers love athletes along the defensive line, and if one of Murphy's caliber is staring them in the face, general manager Brian Gutekunst is going to pull the trigger. Murphy is very reminiscent of Rashan Gary as a prospect, with high-end flashes but average production (79.0 grade in 2022)," said PFF's Michael Renner.

Right behind Murphy in that projection is Bresee to Washington, at No. 16.

"With Daron Payne hitting free agency, the Commanders may very well choose to reload at the position to keep their defensive line a strength. Bresee never quite lived up to the lofty expectations attached to being a No. 1 overall recruit (2020), but that was due in large part to a torn ACL in 2021 that he came back from and still earned an 82.0 pass-rushing grade this past fall," said Renner.

CBS Sports has a higher projection on Bresee at No. 6 to the Detroit Lions.

"I love Bryan Bresee. There are injury concerns because of time missed while at Clemson, but while he may not have the ceiling of Jalen Carter, Bresee has an excellent chance of being a disruptive force on the interior. He's strong, big, moves quickly and seems to have a better understanding of the position already," said CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli.

Murphy is pegged for a No. 14 selection to New England.

"Murphy's so talented that I wouldn't be surprised if he ends up in the top five. He played primarily in a 4-3 at Clemson, but there isn't a scheme he can't find a home in and be a productive player," said Fornelli.

Last year was a first since 2018 that Clemson didn't have a player picked in the first round, with Andrew Booth being the highest selection as a second-round pick to Minnesota.

Clemson had multiple first-round selections each draft from 2019-21 and also had multiple first-round picks in 2017 (Mike Williams and Deshaun Watson). The 2015 first-round selections of Vic Beasley and Stephone Anthony make it a total of four first rounds in the Dabo Swinney era with multiple Tigers picked.

Fifteen total Clemson players have been picked in the first round since 2010.