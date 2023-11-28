CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson D-lineman Tyler Davis also set for Senior Bowl action
A pair of Clemson D-line teammates are set for Senior Bowl action.

Tyler Davis will join Ruke Orhorhoro in Mobile in February (Feb. 3 at 1 p.m.) for the pre-draft college showcase.

The 2022 All-American is a four-time All-ACC selection, including as a first-teamer in each of the last three years. He has tallied 31 tackles, 3.5 for loss, with a 0.5 sack this year, grading at 85.7 overall with PFF (third best on the defense).

He was credited with 122 tackles (26.0 for loss), 15.5 sacks, four pass breakups and three fumble recoveries in 1,551 snaps over 43 games (39 starts) in his first four seasons from 2019-22

Davis was also invited to the Senior Bowl last year before deciding use his COVID extra year and play another season with the Tigers.

