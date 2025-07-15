sports_football
Tom Allen broke down the next step in restoring the Clemson defense to its previous championship levels.

Clemson coordinators: Garrett Riley on talented WRs, Cade Klubnik; Tom Allen on next step for 'D'
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink  ·  Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·  2 hours ago

Clemson's offensive and defensive leaders broke down all things 2025 Clemson Tigers for their respective units on Tuesday.

Garrett Riley assessed what steps the offense can take with a third-year starter in Cade Klubnik and more talented Tigers back on the offensive side:

Tom Allen broke down the next step in restoring the Clemson defense to its previous championship levels:

