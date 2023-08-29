Clemson coordinator Garrett Riley named the No. 1 assistant to watch in college football

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman ranked the Top 30 assistants to watch in college football, and that was led by a recent addition to Clemson's coaching staff ($). Feldman agrees with the Broyles Award assessment from last season on new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, sharing the idea that he is the top assistant to watch in the country. "Lincoln Riley’s 33-year-old brother had a fantastic season at TCU in 2022, helping the Horned Frogs vault from No. 65 in scoring to No. 9 en route to the national title game," Feldman said. "Quarterback Max Duggan, who began the season as the backup, finished as the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy. Riley, an Air Raid disciple, has his own wrinkles, including in the run game, some stemming from his time with a prolific App State attack in 2019. "Dabo Swinney and Clemson fans are hoping he will pump much-needed life into what had become a stale Tigers offense. Riley should do wonders for quarterback Cade Klubnik and running back Will Shipley." Also in the Top 5 is a Week 4 Clemson foe with Florida State offensive coordinator Alex Atkins. "The Noles were awful up front toward the end of the Jimbo Fisher era, and Atkins deserves a ton of credit for getting that fixed. In his debut season in Tallahassee in 2020, the Noles averaged 200 rushing yards per game, the program’s best since 2016. Last year, they led the ACC in rushing at 214 yards per game and were No. 8 in the nation at 5.47 yards per rush. They also led the ACC in yards per play," Feldman said. FSU's defensive coordinator, Adam Fuller, rounds out the Top 10. Other assistants on Clemson's schedule to make the list include NC State defensive coordinator Tony Gibson, at No. 13, and Notre Dame running backs coach Deland McCullough, at No. 29.

