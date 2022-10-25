CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson comeback against Syracuse ranks No. 1 in national TV ratings
2022 Oct 25, Tue 15:08

No. 5 Clemson's double-digit comeback win against No. 14 Syracuse over the weekend had the attention of sports fans nationwide.

4.7 million watched the game on average to lead all of college football on the weekend and rank top-5 for noon games on ABC over the last five seasons.

Per Mandel, it was the first time since the 2020 ACC title game, which also featured Clemson, that the top-watched game did not feature the SEC or the Big Ten.

Per ESPN, the Orange/Tigers tussle peaked at 7.2 million viewers.

Three games topped four million with Clemson-Syracuse, Texas-Oklahoma State (4.5M) and Iowa-Ohio State (4.4M).

Across all three games it aired, ABC says it averaged 4.3 million viewers, the network’s most-watched college football Saturday since Week 1 and up double digits from 2021’s Week 8.

