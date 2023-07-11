Clemson checks in at No. 14 in NCAA.com college football rankings

The preseason college football rankings are still rolling in and NCAA.com got in on the mix. While outlets such as Phil Steele have projected Clemson back to the Playoff, the NCAA.com outlook is more of the same from the previous two seasons, ranking Clemson 14th. "Clemson got back to being ACC champs again but a late-season loss to rival South Carolina ended any CFP dreams. Cade Klubnik is the guy at quarterback, though RB Will Shipley is going to be rather busy in 2023. Jeremiah Trotter Jr. will star on defense," said NCAA.com's Wayne Staats. The Top 5 there is Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama and Penn State. The next-best from the ACC is No. 7 Florida State. "After going 3-6 in the COVID year and then 5-7 in 2021, the Seminoles broke out in Mike Norvell's third season a bit, winning their last six games to reach double-digit wins," said Staats. "As is the case for many teams here, optimism starts at quarterback thanks to Jordan Travis (3,214 passing yards and 31 total TDs) and all his weapons. FSU gets another date with LSU before important road trips to rivals Clemson and later Florida. Those three games will be the difference." Nov. home opponent Notre Dame is one spot ahead of the Tigers at No. 13. "The Irish recovered from an 0-2 start to hand Clemson its first defeat, climb to the top 15 for a bit and then beat red-hot South Carolina in the bowl game. Some 2023 optimism in Marcus Freeman's second year is due to QB Sam Hartman transferring from Wake Forest. Hartman passed for 76 total touchdowns the last two seasons. Key games include USC, Clemson and Ohio State," said Staats. Another home Nov. opponent and the only other ACC team ranked is North Carolina, at No. 22. "The Tar Heels started outside the top 25 but got into the top 15 of the CFP before losing their final four games. However, UNC could break out in 2023 with the return of QB Drake Maye (4,321 passing yards, 45 total TDs). The offense should score A TON of points, so any progress will depend on defensive improvement. As usual," said Staats.

