Clemson-Charleston Southern Vegas odds
2023 Sep 9 12:35-
Clemson is a 50.5-point favorite over Charleston Southern.
Clemson hasn't covered the final game spread versus an FCS opponent since 2017, a 61-3 win over The Citadel. The Tigers were a 13-point favorite at kickoff on Labor Day at Duke and fell 28-7. The incoming Bucs trailed for most of their home season opener versus Division II North Greenville, before a fourth-quarter score clinched a 13-10 win. The game is set for a 2:15 p.m. kickoff on ACC Network.
Tags: Clemson Football