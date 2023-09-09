Clemson-Charleston Southern Vegas odds

Clemson hasn't covered the final game spread versus an FCS opponent since 2017, a 61-3 win over The Citadel.

The Tigers were a 13-point favorite at kickoff on Labor Day at Duke and fell 28-7.

The incoming Bucs trailed for most of their home season opener versus Division II North Greenville, before a fourth-quarter score clinched a 13-10 win.

The game is set for a 2:15 p.m. kickoff on ACC Network.