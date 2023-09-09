BREAKING

Clemson's FCS opponent is Charleston Southern for the home opener and the Tigers are a 50.5-point favorite. Clemson hasn't covered a spread versus an FCS foe since 2017.
Clemson-Charleston Southern Vegas odds
by - 2023 Sep 9 12:35

Clemson is a 50.5-point favorite over Charleston Southern.

Clemson hasn't covered the final game spread versus an FCS opponent since 2017, a 61-3 win over The Citadel.

The Tigers were a 13-point favorite at kickoff on Labor Day at Duke and fell 28-7.

The incoming Bucs trailed for most of their home season opener versus Division II North Greenville, before a fourth-quarter score clinched a 13-10 win.

The game is set for a 2:15 p.m. kickoff on ACC Network.

