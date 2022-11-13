Clemson by the numbers: Where the Tigers rank through 10 games

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Clemson is on the fringe of top-25 units offensively and defensively when it comes to points.

Dabo Swinney's Tigers are just outside in scoring offense (28th) and scoring defense (28th), while much higher in total defense (32nd) than total offense (53rd). The scoring is bolstered by a No. 4 red zone offense and No. 20 rank in scoring touchdowns while in the red zone.

A rash of turnovers lately has kicked the Tigers out of the top-50 in turnovers lost (54th) and they are 70th in turnover margin.

BT Potter and Will Shipley continue to be among the best individually.

Potter is just outside the top-10 in field goals per game (11th) and in the top-25 with field goal percentage (21st) and total points scored (23rd).

Shipley has top-25 marks in rushing scores (16th), all-purpose yards (21st), total touchdowns (21) and rushing yards (22).

Team

Top-10 ranks: Red zone offense - 4 (.956), fourth down offense - 6 (.750), blocked kicks - 6 (4), tackles for loss - 7 (7.9).

Top-25 ranks: Blocked punts - 11 (2), kickoff returns - 14 (23), fourth down defense - 16 (.350), third down offense - 18 (.474), rushing defense - 19 (111.6 YPG), red zone TD% offense 20 (71.1).

Top-50 ranks: Kickoff return defense - 26 (17.2), scoring offense - 28 (34.2), sacks per game - 28 (2.7), scoring defense - 28 (21), total defense - 32 (340.8), passes had intercepted - 34 (6), time of possession - 40 (31:03), completion percentage - 40 (.641), blocked kicks allowed - 43 (1), rushing offense - 44 (182.1), pass efficiency defense - 44 (123.62), third down defense - 44 (.357).

75th or worse: Fumbles lost 88 (8), punt returns - 91 (6.12), red zone defense - 94 (.867), punt return defense - 100 (10.21), passing yards per completion - 106 (10.97), net punting - 112 (36.2).

Individual

Top-10 ranks: None.

Top-25 ranks: BT Potter - FGs per game (11; 1.60), field goal% (21; .889) total points scored (23; 85), scoring (24; 8.5); Will Shipley - rushing TDs (16; 12 TDs), all-purpose yards (21; 127.8), total touchdowns (21; 12), rushing yards (22; 899).

Top-50 ranks: Shipley - yards per carry (28; 5.8), rushing yards per game (29; 89.9); DJ Uiagalelei - points responsible for (26; 146), passing TDs (30; 19 TDs), points responsible for per game (32; 14.6), completion percentage (39; .651), completions per game (44; 19.6), total offense (45; 258.4), pass efficiency (48; 143.4); Myles Murphy - sacks (41; .65).

(Stats per NCAA/CFBStats)