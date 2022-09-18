Clemson by the numbers: Where the Tigers rank nationally through three games

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Clemson is 3-0 after home wins over Furman and Louisiana Tech and a neutral site victory over Georgia Tech in Atlanta.

The stats in the national picture reflect a defense that hasn't lived up to the elite preseason billing and an offense that's had its moments.

Clemson has scored each time in the red zone so far and rank 31st in TD percentage there (77.8) and have converted all three fourth-down attempts. Will Shipley is in the top-6 nationally in yards per carry (5th), scoring (5th) and rushing TDs (6th).

Defensively, Wes Goodwin's group ranks best in red zone defense (6th) with a top-25 scoring defense (21st) and more meager placements in total defense (35th), pass efficiency defense (44th) and passing defense (86th).

The special teams group has quite a few high marks with top-10 rankings in blocked kicks (No. 1) and punts (No. 2), and a top-25 ranking against kickoff returns (No. 18), as well as kicker BT Potter ranking first in field goal percentage (1.000).

According to ESPN's FPI, CLemson is 38th in offensive efficiency, 41st on defense and 73rd on special teams.

Top-10 ranks: Fourth down offense - 1 (1.000), red zone offense - (1.000), blocked kicks - 1 (3), blocked punts - 2 (2), red zone defense - 6 (.680).

Top-25 ranks: Tackles for loss - 12 (8.7), passes intercepted - 12 (5), kickoff return defense - 18 (15.5), turnovers gained - 18 (7), scoring defense - 21 (14), fewest penalties per game - 23 (5), turnover margin - 23 (1), tackles for loss allowed - 24 (3.67), scoring offense - 25 (41.3).

Top-50 ranks: Fewest penalties - 26 (15), red zone TD percentage - 31 (77.8), fourth down defense - 33 (.333), total defense - 35 (312.7 YPG), third down offense - 42 (.463), team pass efficiency defense - 44 (116.43), kickoff returns - 48 (22), turnovers lost - 48 (4).

75th or worse: Passing offense - 75 (243 YPG), time of possession - 80 (29:09), fumbles lost - 82 (3), passing defense - 86 (244.7 YPG), team sacks - 85 (1.67 per game), passing yards per completion - 88 (11.2), punt return defense - 91 (9.5), net punting - 93 (37.3),

Individual

Top-10 ranks: BT Potter - FG percentage (1st; 1.000), Will Shipley - yards per carry (5; 7.8), Shipley - scoring (5; 12 per game), Shipley - rushing TDs (5; 6).

Top-50 ranks: Potter - FGs per game (30; 1.33), Shipley - rushing yards per game (42; 83), Shipley - rushing yards (46; 249).

(Stats per NCAA/CFBStats)