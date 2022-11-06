Clemson by the numbers: Where the Tigers rank nationally through nine games

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

When analysts stacked Clemson against unbeatens in previous weeks, the common refrain was a lack of elite characteristics to Dabo Swinney's Tigers through the sample size given.

At 8-1 now after Saturday's loss at Notre Dame, the Tigers are outside the top-25 in yards allowed per game (28th) and outside the top-50 in yards gained (62nd), and when it comes to the scoreboard, they're 31st in scoring and 34th in scoring allowed.

The top stat remains the red zone scoring efficiency, at No. 5 overall, despite going 2-for-3 against the Irish.

Defensively, the Tigers are strong in tackles for loss (8th) and had been strong in rushing defense (14th) before giving up 263 yards there to Notre Dame.

The worst statistical areas largely revolve around punts, at No. 101 both returning and defending them and 113th in net punting average.

Team

Top-10 ranks: Red zone offense - 5 (.952), blocked kicks - 5 (4), fourth down offense - 6 (.750), tackles for loss - 8 (7.8), blocked punts - 9 (2).

Top-25 ranks: Fourth down defense - 12 (.312), rushing defense - 14 (107.3 YPG), kickoff returns - 14 (23), third down offense - 18 (.474), kickoff return defense - 21 (17.1), red zone TD% offense 20 (71.4).

Top-50 ranks: Total defense - 28 (334.2), scoring offense - 31 (34.6), sacks per game - 32 (2.56), scoring defense - 34 (21.6), turnovers lost - 36 (11), time of possession - 39 (30:57), pass efficiency - 40 (150.4), passes had intercepted - 41 (5), fumbles lost 41 (5), tackles for loss allowed 41 (4.89), pass efficiency defense - 42 (123.75).

75th or worse: Turnovers gained 80 (12), punt return defense - 101 (9.94), punt returns - 101 (5.4), net punting - 113 (36.41).

Individual

Top-10 ranks: None.

Top-25 ranks: BT Potter - FGs per game (11; 1.67), field goal% (21; .882) total points scored (23; 78), scoring (23; 8.7); Will Shipley - rushing TDs (15; 11), total touchdowns (17; 11 total), all-purpose yards 20 (131.44).

Top-50 ranks: Myles Murphy - sacks (26; .72); Shipley - rushing yards (26; 802), yards per carry (28; 5.94 per), rushing yards per game (29; 89.1 per); Barrett Carter - forced fumbles (29; .25); DJ Uiagalelei - passing TDs (26; 18 TDs), points responsible for per game (34; 14.9), total offense (44; 263), completion percentage (43; .646); Potter - FG% (32; .867).