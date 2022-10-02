Clemson by the numbers: Where the Tigers rank nationally through five games

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Clemson surged to No. 2 nationally in run defense after holding NC State to 34 yards on 21 carries in its 30-20 win over the No. 10 Wolfpack.

Some more notable areas in Clemson's 5-0 start include still-perfect efficiency on fourth down and red zone scoring offensively, as well as a top-15 scoring offense (15) and good numbers when it comes to turnovers (7th in passes intercepted, 1; 17th in turnovers lost, 4; 21st in turnover margin).

The Tigers looked improved in pass defense despite injury attrition, but the strength that is the run defense and the nature of the game brought more passes from the Wolfpack and therefore the passing defense is still in the triple-digits nationally (106) -- they did move up 22 spots in passer rating allowed (70th), however.

Individually, BT Potter missed his first field goal but is third nationally in field goals per game (2) and top-10 also in scoring.

Will Shipley is top-10 in rushing TDs (10th; 7) and top-25 in total scores (12th) and yards per carry (6.3), while DJ Uiagalelei is top-25 in points responsible for (22nd; 86) and total offense (23rd; 296.8 YPG).

By one ESPN metric, Clemson ranks 13th on offense, 55th on defense and 69th on special teams. Uiagalelei ranks 24th in ESPN's QBR metric, which is third-best in the ACC.

Team

Top-10 ranks: Fourth down offense - 1 (1.000), red zone offense - 1 (1.000), rushing defense - 2 (69.6), blocked kicks - 3 (3), blocked punts - 6 (2), passes had intercepted - 7 (1), third down offense - 9 (.526).

Top-25 ranks: Scoring offense - 15 (41), tackles for loss - 15 (7.4), turnovers lost - 17 (4) kickoff return defense - 19 (16.2), fourth down defense - 20 (.333), turnover margin - 21 (1), passes intercepted - 22 (6).

Top-50 ranks: Red zone TD% offense 27 (75), red zone TD percentage defense 29 (50), turnovers gained - 29 (9), time of possession - 32 (31:41), total defense - 36 (332.8 YPG), sacks allowed - 37 (1.4), scoring defense - 42 (21.4 PPG), time of possession - 45 (31:16), pass efficiency - 45 (148.32), total offense - 47 (437.6 YPG), passing offense - 48 (261.8 YPG), tackles for loss allowed 48 (4.8).

75th or worse: Passing yards per completion - 78 (11.7), fewest penalties per game - 80 (6.8), punt returns - 84 (6.7), red zone defense - 94 (.875), kickoff returns - 96 (18.3), fewest penalty yards per game - 98 (66), passing defense - 106 (263.2), net punting - 106 (36.5).

Individual

Top-10 ranks: BT Potter - FGs per game (3; 2 per), total points scored (7; 52), scoring (9; 10.4 per); Will Shipley - rushing TDs (10; 7 total).

Top-25 ranks: Shipley - total touchdowns (12; 7 total), yards per carry (24; 6.3); Potter - FG% (21 - .909); DJ Uiagalelei - points responsible for (22; 86), total offense (23; 296.8), points responsible for per game (24; 17.2).

Top-50 ranks: Uiagalelei - passing TDs (26; 11 total), passing yards (39; 1,242), completions per game (41; 20.8), passing efficiency (41; 152.6), completion percentage (44; .654) ; Beaux Collins - receiving TDs (31; 4 total), Shipley -total points scored (35; 42 total), rushing yards (39; 413), scoring (40; 8.4), all purpose yards (49; 112.20),

(Stats per NCAA/CFBStats)