Clemson By the Numbers: Where the Tigers rank nationally after seven games

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Dabo Swinney's Tigers completed a run of four conference games away from Death Valley on Saturday at Florida State.

Clemson remains out of the top-50 in total offense (61st; 417.4 YPG) but the scoring efficiency -- still perfect in the red zone -- has them No. 21 overall (38.6 PPG).

The Tigers fell out of the top-50 in red zone TD percentage allowed (57th) but they are on the fringe of the top-25 in points allowed (26; 19.7 PPG). The yards allowed stat is in the same range (30th; 338.4).

The biggest jump came after Will Shipley's lengthy kickoff return that boosted the Tigers from 118th nationally in kickoff returns to 12th.

DJ Uiagalelei moved into the top-10 nationally in points responsible for (10th; 128) and passing touchdowns (10th; 17). BT Potter maintained a top-10 mark in field goals per game (6th; 1.9).

On defense, Nate Wiggins moved up to 19th in passes defended (1.3 per game).

Team

Top-10 ranks: Fourth down offense - 1 (1.000), red zone offense - 1 (1.000), blocked kicks - 3 (4), rushing defense - 4 (82.7), blocked punts - 6 (2), tackles for loss - 8 (8.1), passes had intercepted - 10 (2).

Top-25 ranks: Turnovers lost - 12 (5), kickoff returns - 12 (25.6), third down offense - 14 (.505), turnover margin - 17 (0.86), red zone TD% offense 18 (74.3), fourth down defense - 18 (.333), scoring offense - 21 (38.6), kickoff return defense - 23 (17.1).

Top-50 ranks: Scoring defense - 26 (19.7), fumbles lost 26 (3), total defense - 30 (338.4), fumbles recovered 34 (4), sacks per game - 39 (2.4), pass efficiency - 40 (150.4), pass efficiency defense - 41 (123.9), sacks allowed - 41 (1.5), turnovers gained - 44 (11), tackles for loss allowed 45 (4.7), passes intercepted - 44 (6), time of possession - 46 (31:06).

75th or worse: Passing defense - 95 (255.7 YPG), punt returns - 105 (5.2), net punting - 106 (36.6).

Individual

Top-10 ranks: BT Potter - FGs per game (6; 1.86), total points scored (6; 69); DJ Uiagalelei - points responsible for (10; 128), passing TDs (10; 17 TDs).

Top-25 ranks: Potter - scoring (13; 9.9); Shipley - total touchdowns (22; 7 total), rushing TDs (15; 8 total); Nate Wiggins - passes defended (19; 1.3); Uiagalelei - points responsible for per game (19; 18.3).

Top-50 ranks: Beaux Collins - receiving TDs (28; 5 total); Uiagalelei - passing yards (37; 1,665), total offense (38; 286), passing efficiency (41; 153.7); Shipley - yards per carry (35; 5.9), rushing yards (32; 567); Potter - FG% (32; .867); Barrett Carter - forced fumbles (37; .29).

(Stats per NCAA/CFBStats)