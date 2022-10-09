Clemson by the numbers: Where the Tigers rank at midseason nationally

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Clemson's defense continued a move up the ranks across the board after a strong effort in a 31-3 Tigers win over Boston College in Chestnut Hill.

Clemson jumped into the top-10 nationally in tackles for loss per game (7th) after posting 11 TFLs under the lights Saturday.

Limiting BC to 5.2 yards per pass, Clemson also moved out of the triple digits in passing yards allowed per game (95th now), while maintaining a No. 2 rushing defense with another dominant effort against the Eagles.

In total yards, the offense did slip out of the top-50 (55) but Clemson did move into the top-25 defensively (24).

When it comes to scoring, the figures are closer with a No. 18 scoring offense (39.3) and No. 26 scoring D (18.3). The Tigers rank 10th in the nation in average scoring margin versus FBS foes according to TeamRankings. (Finished 29th in the stat last year)

QB DJ Uiagalelei is up to 13th nationally in total points responsible for (104) and also top-25 in passing TDs (17th; 14), points responsible for per game (19th; 17.3) and total offense (24; 295.5).

BT Potter is fourth in the nation in field goals per game (1.8) and sixth in total points scored (59).

Will Shipley is in the top-10 nationally in rushing scores (7th; 8).

Team

Top-10 ranks: Fourth down offense - 1 (1.000), red zone offense - 1 (1.000), rushing defense - 2 (63.7), blocked kicks - 3 (4), blocked punts - 6 (2), tackles for loss - 7 (8).

Top-25 ranks: Third down offense - 13 (.500), passes had intercepted - 13 (2), turnovers gained - 14 (12), turnover margin - 15 (1.17), scoring offense - 18 (39.3), turnovers lost - 18 (5), red zone TD percentage defense 18 (44.4), red zone TD% offense 19 (75), fourth down defense - 24 (.364), total defense - 24 (319.7).

Top-50 ranks: Scoring defense - 26 (18.3), kickoff return defense - 29 (17.6), sacks per game - 34 (2.5), passes intercepted - 35 (6), sacks allowed - 41 (1.5), third down defense - 46 (.344), pass efficiency - 47 (146.83), time of possession - 47 (31:05), tackles for loss allowed 48 (4.8), fewest penalties per game - 50 (6).

75th or worse: Passing yards per completion - 77 (11.8), passing defense - 95 (256 YPG), punt returns - 107 95.2), net punting - 108 (36.4), kickoff returns - 118th (15.7).

Individual

Top-10 ranks: BT Potter - FGs per game (4; 1.8 per), total points scored (6; 59); Will Shipley - rushing TDs (7; 8 total).

Top-25 ranks: Potter - scoring (11; 9.8 per); Shipley - total touchdowns (12; 7 total); DJ Uiagalelei - points responsible for (13; 104), passing TDs (17; 14 TDs), points responsible for per game (19; 17.3), total offense (24; 295.5); Barrett Carter - forced fumbles (14; 2 FF); Beaux Collins - receiving TDs (19; 5 total).

Top-50 ranks: Nate Wiggins - passes defended (31; 1.2 per); Uiagalelei - passing yards (39; 1,242), completions per game (36; 20.3), passing yards (39; 1,462), passing efficiency (43; 150.3); Shipley -total points scored (35; 48 total), yards per carry (40; 5.9), rushing yards (48; 446); Potter - FG% (40; .846).

(Stats per NCAA/CFBStats)