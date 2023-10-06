Clemson Board of Trustees approves initial funding for $79 million parking garage

During their Friday session, the Clemson Board of Trustees unanimously approved the initial funding for a multi-tiered parking facility to alleviate the escalating traffic congestion.

The parking garage is estimated to cost around $79 million dollars and will be funded through higher education bonds.

This parking structure will be near Williamson Road towards the eastern side and Perimeter Road towards the southern side, near the Alumni and Visitors Center.

The construction for the garage is scheduled to commence in June 2025, aiming for a projected completion by December 2026.