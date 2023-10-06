CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson Board of Trustees approves initial funding for $79 million parking garage

Clemson Board of Trustees approves initial funding for $79 million parking garage
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Oct 6 19:54

Tiger Town is getting busier and busier, it seems like every single day.

During their Friday session, the Clemson Board of Trustees unanimously approved the initial funding for a multi-tiered parking facility to alleviate the escalating traffic congestion.

The parking garage is estimated to cost around $79 million dollars and will be funded through higher education bonds.

This parking structure will be near Williamson Road towards the eastern side and Perimeter Road towards the southern side, near the Alumni and Visitors Center.

The construction for the garage is scheduled to commence in June 2025, aiming for a projected completion by December 2026.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Clemson Football releases heartfelt Homecoming video
WATCH: Clemson Football releases heartfelt Homecoming video
Clemson Board of Trustees approves initial funding for $79 million parking garage
Clemson Board of Trustees approves initial funding for $79 million parking garage
Clemson Football The VLOG (Season 11, Ep.3)
Clemson Football The VLOG (Season 11, Ep.3)
Clemson linebacker named national award quarterfinalist
Clemson linebacker named national award quarterfinalist
Post your comments!
Read all 10 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week