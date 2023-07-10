CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson bans TikTok on campus networks

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Jul 10, Mon 14:34

Clemson University announced that they have banned TikTok on their campus networks.

"To protect the integrity of information and resources connected to the Clemson network, TikTok will no longer be accessible through the campus network (both wired and Eduroam Wi-Fi), effective Monday, July 10, 2023," Clemson officials said in an email last week.

"Faculty, staff, students, and visitors with personal devices may still access the application on their private carrier data networks. This step allows the University to protect institutional resources and information while safeguarding the privacy of a wide variety of devices connected to the Clemson network."

As of June 2023, due to security concerns, the app has been banned for use by federal employees and banned for use by state employees in 34 (out of 50) states.

