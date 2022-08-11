Clemson athletics group set to graduate Friday

CLEMSON, S.C. – A total of 20 Clemson student-athletes, spirit squad members and athletic support students are set to earn degrees during Clemson University’s commencement ceremony on Friday in Littlejohn Coliseum.

Representatives from 11 programs completed their degrees, which includes nine individuals who earned master’s degrees. Matt Bockhorst (MBA) and Will Swinney (MBA) were both semifinalists for the Campbell Trophy and earned National Championships in 2018 with the football program. Roje Stona graduates with multiple All-America and All-ACC honors in throws, while Hal Hershfelt has been a two-time All-ACC performer on the pitch. Geoffrey Gilbert earned his degree less than a month after being signed by the Yankees as well. Isaiah Battle and Kyle Wilkie earned their degrees as part of the Tiger Trust program after careers in professional football and baseball, respectively.

The Tiger Trust program, established in the 1980s, provides an opportunity for all student-athletes who have exhausted athletic eligibility or left early for a professional opportunity to retu­­­­­­rn to Clemson to earn their undergraduate degree if they left the university in good standing.

The full list of August graduates is below:

STUDENT-ATHLETE SPORT DEGREE MAJOR

Geoffrey Gilbert Baseball BS Sociology

Kyle Wilkie Baseball (Tiger Trust) BA Sports Communication

Naz Bohannon Basketball (M) MS Athletic Leadership

David Collins Basketball (M) MS Athletic Leadership

Alex Hemenway Basketball (M) BA Sports Communication

Samantha Gianotti Cheer MBA Business Administration

Christian Spiecha Cheer MBA Business Administration

Isaiah Battle Football (Tiger Trust) BS PRTM

Matt Bockhorst Football MBA Business Administration

Hamp Greene Football BS Financial Management

Sheridan Jones Football BA Communication

Will Swinney Football MBA Business Administration

Zack Gordon Golf (M) BS PRTM

Callista Rice Golf (W) MBA Business Administration

Katherine Konieczny Rowing BS Bioengineering

Jake Barron Soccer (M) MBA Business Administration

Hal Hershfelt Soccer (W) BS Psychology

Roje Stona Track & Field BS Industrial Engineering

Kaylee Martin Volleyball MS Athletic Leadership

Jordan Houle Video BS Packaging Science