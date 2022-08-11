|
Clemson athletics group set to graduate Friday
CLEMSON, S.C. – A total of 20 Clemson student-athletes, spirit squad members and athletic support students are set to earn degrees during Clemson University’s commencement ceremony on Friday in Littlejohn Coliseum.
Representatives from 11 programs completed their degrees, which includes nine individuals who earned master’s degrees. Matt Bockhorst (MBA) and Will Swinney (MBA) were both semifinalists for the Campbell Trophy and earned National Championships in 2018 with the football program. Roje Stona graduates with multiple All-America and All-ACC honors in throws, while Hal Hershfelt has been a two-time All-ACC performer on the pitch. Geoffrey Gilbert earned his degree less than a month after being signed by the Yankees as well. Isaiah Battle and Kyle Wilkie earned their degrees as part of the Tiger Trust program after careers in professional football and baseball, respectively.
The Tiger Trust program, established in the 1980s, provides an opportunity for all student-athletes who have exhausted athletic eligibility or left early for a professional opportunity to return to Clemson to earn their undergraduate degree if they left the university in good standing.
The full list of August graduates is below:
STUDENT-ATHLETE SPORT DEGREE MAJOR
Geoffrey Gilbert Baseball BS Sociology
Kyle Wilkie Baseball (Tiger Trust) BA Sports Communication
Naz Bohannon Basketball (M) MS Athletic Leadership
David Collins Basketball (M) MS Athletic Leadership
Alex Hemenway Basketball (M) BA Sports Communication
Samantha Gianotti Cheer MBA Business Administration
Christian Spiecha Cheer MBA Business Administration
Isaiah Battle Football (Tiger Trust) BS PRTM
Matt Bockhorst Football MBA Business Administration
Hamp Greene Football BS Financial Management
Sheridan Jones Football BA Communication
Will Swinney Football MBA Business Administration
Zack Gordon Golf (M) BS PRTM
Callista Rice Golf (W) MBA Business Administration
Katherine Konieczny Rowing BS Bioengineering
Jake Barron Soccer (M) MBA Business Administration
Hal Hershfelt Soccer (W) BS Psychology
Roje Stona Track & Field BS Industrial Engineering
Kaylee Martin Volleyball MS Athletic Leadership
Jordan Houle Video BS Packaging Science