Clemson athletics '21-22 sports season ranked in top-25 by CBS Sports
CBS Sports analyzed the best 2021-22 sports seasons overall and Clemson was ranked in the top-25.

The list was compiled by a metric ranking each school by football and men's and women's basketball and then the best of two other sports programs with 2.5 times the emphasis on football and two times on basketball compared to the other sports judged.

Clemson was ranked 25th overall (317.75) with the highest marks in football and men's soccer and a pair of zero scores for basketball, with softball presumably the other sport scored (64 rating).

That was good for fourth best within the ACC behind North Carolina (4th; 470.50), Miami (12th; 356) and NC State 22nd; 325.50).

Michigan topped the ranking with scores in all five sports scored (588.50), ahead of Notre Dame (512.50) and Ohio State (506.75).

Clemson ranked ninth last year with scores in all five possible sports.

Among other notable rankings, Oklahoma was sixth (438.75), Alabama eighth (396.25), Georgia ninth (395.50), Texas 19th (336), UCLA 20th (331.25), South Carolina 40th (260.5) and Southern Cal T-83 (125).

Clemson ranked 65th in the Directors' Cup all-sports rankings. The Clemson men's athletics side ranked fifth overall in the Capital One Cup standings, while the women were not ranked.

