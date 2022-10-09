Clemson at Florida State Vegas odds released

The undefeated and No. 4-ranked Clemson Tigers (6-0) head to Florida State (4-2) for a primetime clash on Saturday.

The Tigers and Seminoles will kick off with a 7:30 p.m. ABC broadcast start.

Clemson opened as a 7-point favorite according to the Caesars Sportsbook on Sunday.

The Tigers have not actually played a game in Tallahassee since 2018 and a 59-10 Clemson win. The Tigers traveled to Tallahassee in 2020 but the teams could not agree to play for COVID protocol reasons.

Clemson has won six in a row in the series.

They topped FSU 30-20 last year in Death Valley.

Florida State lost at NC State on Saturday, 19-17.