CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Nick Eason's salary was bumped to $800,000.
Nick Eason's salary was bumped to $800,000.

Clemson approves raises, extensions for football assistants
by - 2023 Feb 3, Fri 09:49

Two Clemson football assistants received raises and all assistants brought back had a year added to their contracts with Clemson board approval on Friday.

Assistant head coach, cornerbacks coach and special teams coordinator Mike Reed received a salary bump of $50,000 to a total of $800,000 before any bonuses.

Defensive run game coordinator and defensive tackles coach Nick Eason also received a $50,000 raise to $800,000.

Reed, Eason, defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin, co-defensive coordinator Mickey Conn and director of football strength and conditioning Joey Batson had contracts extended through January 2026 with the one-year add.

Defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall, tight ends coach and passing game coordinator Kyle Richardson, offensive line coach Thomas Austin, running backs coach CJ Spiller and wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham are among the football staff that is extended through January 2025 with the extension.

Recent offensive coordinator hire Garrett Riley had a contract through Jan. 2026 worth $1.75 million per season approved on Jan. 13.

More contract details:


Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
4-star QB picks SEC school over Clemson
4-star QB picks SEC school over Clemson
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence scores 19 points in Pro Bowl skills challenge
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence scores 19 points in Pro Bowl skills challenge
Tigers put home winning streak on the line hosting No. 23/21 Miami
Tigers put home winning streak on the line hosting No. 23/21 Miami
New Clemson athletics performance and wellness center, volleyball facility improvements approved
New Clemson athletics performance and wellness center, volleyball facility improvements approved
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 36) Author
spacer TNET: Clemson approves raises, extensions for football assistants
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson approves raises, extensions for football assistants
 slwcu79®
spacer Richardson and Pearman salaries are head
 sparklecity_tiger
spacer Why is Kyle Richardson a “head scratcher”?
 DueWest
spacer Re: Why is Kyle Richardson a “head scratcher”?
 SocMan2®
spacer Pretty sure the guys he had would excel with a traffic cone
 sparklecity_tiger
spacer Well, Davis Allen was the #30 ranked TE out of high school.
 DueWest
spacer Welp, sorry, i don;t think Richardson is worth what he is
 sparklecity_tiger
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson approves raises, extensions for football assistants
 KarlMarx
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson approves raises, extensions for football assistants
 CUTigers97
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson approves raises, extensions for football assistants
 KarlMarx
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson approves raises, extensions for football assistants
 CUTigers97
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson approves raises, extensions for football assistants
 KarlMarx
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson approves raises, extensions for football assistants
 JustMyOpinion®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson approves raises, extensions for football assistants
 clemson man7®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson approves raises, extensions for football assistants
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Supply & demand, the value of skilled workers, etc.
 Razzmatazz
spacer Re: Supply & demand, the value of skilled workers, etc.
 KarlMarx
spacer Re: Supply & demand, the value of skilled workers, etc.
 tiger5by5®
spacer Re: Supply & demand, the value of skilled workers, etc.
 CUTigers97
spacer She you’re in favor of socialism!
 Mike28712
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson approves raises, extensions for football assistants
 Ridgeland Booster®
spacer There is one in our community . . .
 Skeeta56®
spacer Pearman LOL
 geech72®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson approves raises, extensions for football assistants
 OneChristianGuy
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson approves raises, extensions for football assistants
 Stuppyhead®
spacer This brings a fulfillment of Bible prophesy.
 ClemsonTiger1988®
spacer What's a family without
 Salty55®
spacer Boy.... these comments don't miss...
 GSCtiger®
spacer This makes sense.
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: This makes sense.
 2000®
spacer Re: This makes sense.
 Stuppyhead®
spacer Uh our DBs and ST(outside of Potter) were #### this year
 81TigerS16
spacer Re: Uh our DBs and ST(outside of Potter) were #### this year
 nctiger622®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson approves raises, extensions for football assistants
 Valley Boy
spacer Too much doo doo ice for you today, coot.***
 BloodbeOrange®
Read all 36 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest