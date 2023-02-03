Clemson approves raises, extensions for football assistants

TigerNet Staff by

Two Clemson football assistants received raises and all assistants brought back had a year added to their contracts with Clemson board approval on Friday.

Assistant head coach, cornerbacks coach and special teams coordinator Mike Reed received a salary bump of $50,000 to a total of $800,000 before any bonuses.

Defensive run game coordinator and defensive tackles coach Nick Eason also received a $50,000 raise to $800,000.

Reed, Eason, defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin, co-defensive coordinator Mickey Conn and director of football strength and conditioning Joey Batson had contracts extended through January 2026 with the one-year add.

Defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall, tight ends coach and passing game coordinator Kyle Richardson, offensive line coach Thomas Austin, running backs coach CJ Spiller and wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham are among the football staff that is extended through January 2025 with the extension.

Recent offensive coordinator hire Garrett Riley had a contract through Jan. 2026 worth $1.75 million per season approved on Jan. 13.

More contract details: