Clemson announces starters out for NC State game, full travel roster

After leaving the game at Miami with an undisclosed injury, Justin Mascoll did not make the trip to NC State. Mascoll has started each game, playing 213 snaps with 3 TFLs and 20 total tackles.

Freshman defender Peter Woods, who is listed as a co-starter on the depth chart at D-tackle, also did not make the travel roster, nor did reserve cornerback Jeadyn Lukus. Woods has played in all seven games to this point, logging 173 snaps with 13 tackles and a TFL. Lukus traveled but did not play last week, and Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said he had an injury.

Antonio Williams was previously announced as being out for upcoming games (toe). Safety RJ Mickens was another (appendix) who was announced out for the game.

Defensive tackle Tré Williams (shoulder) did travel for the first time this season. He has not played yet in a game this season.

The game is set for a 2 p.m. kickoff on the CW Network.

Full roster below: