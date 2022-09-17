Clemson announces players out for Louisiana Tech game

Clemson announced the players from this week's depth chart who will not play in the game versus Louisiana Tech.

Four Tiger starters on defense are out in DT Bryan Bresee, DT Tyler Davis, S Andrew Mukuba and CB Nate Wiggins.

Clemson doesn't list the reasons for the players being out on the list, but Bresee has been with family after the death of his 15-year sister Ella this week after a fight with brain cancer. Tyler Davis was held out last week also after getting "banged-up," per Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.

Clemson is a 34-point favorite for the matchup.

The game is set for an 8 p.m. kickoff on ACC Network.