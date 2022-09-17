CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Nate Wiggins was among players announced out for Saturday night's game with Louisiana Tech.
Clemson announces players out for Louisiana Tech game
by - 2022 Sep 17, Sat 18:33

Clemson announced the players from this week's depth chart who will not play in the game versus Louisiana Tech.

Four Tiger starters on defense are out in DT Bryan Bresee, DT Tyler Davis, S Andrew Mukuba and CB Nate Wiggins.

Clemson doesn't list the reasons for the players being out on the list, but Bresee has been with family after the death of his 15-year sister Ella this week after a fight with brain cancer. Tyler Davis was held out last week also after getting "banged-up," per Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.

Clemson is a 34-point favorite for the matchup.

The game is set for an 8 p.m. kickoff on ACC Network.

LOOK: Entire La Tech team writes hand-written letters to Bresee family
WATCH: Dabo Swinney talks Bresee family, praises La Tech head coach for being a class act
WATCH: Clemson coordinators on 48-20 home win over La Tech
WATCH: Joseph Ngata big catch sets up first Clemson TD against La Tech
