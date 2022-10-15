CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson confirmed that the Avengers D-line group is all back with this pic from Friday's travel.
Clemson announces players available for Florida State game
by - 2022 Oct 15, Sat 18:07

No. 4-ranked Clemson is set to play its first game at Doak Campbell Stadium since 2018.

The team released its travel roster on Saturday evening and what’s notable this week is more who’s on it than off.

Clemson’s entire ‘Avengers’ group on the D-line is set to play with Bryan Bresee back in the mix, after Xavier Thomas made his season debut last week at Boston College and Tré Williams came back two weeks ago.

Also returning to the mix are cornerbacks Sheridan Jones and Malcolm Greene and safeties RJ Mickens and Tyler Venables.

The game will be a 7:30 p.m ABC broadcast start.

Check out the full roster below in the pdf:


Clemson announces players available for Florida State game
