Clemson announces lineman unavailable for App State game
2024 Sep 7 18:40-
Clemson football announced its players expected to be unavailable for the 8 p.m. kickoff with Appalachian State (ACCN).
Only redshirt senior backup right guard Trent Howard made the list this week. Howard did not dress out for last week's game with Georgia either. Howard Clemson bio Versatile offensive lineman who grew into a strong contributor in 2023 ... entered 2024 having previously played 382 offensive snaps over 23 career games (three starts). Players noted as out for the season preseason: OL Ian Reed, DB Myles Oliver, OL Watson Young.
