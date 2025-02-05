Clemson announces jersey numbers for latest football additions

On offense, running back Gideon Davidson is the No. 9 he sported during a CFP practice in December, while freshman wide receiver JuJu Preston is No. 10 and transfer WR Tristan Smith is No. 80; QB Chris Denson is No. 15; offensive lineman Gavin Blanchard is No. 51, OL Easton Ware is No. 63, OL Rowan Byrne is No. 72, OL Brayden Jacobs is No. 74 and OL Tucker Kattus is No. 75; tight end Logan Brooking is No. 7.

On defense, Alabama transfer Jeremiah Alexander is No. 35 and Purdue transfer Will Heldt is No. 13; defensive tackle Makhi Williams-Lee is No. 55, defensive end Ari Watford is No. 99, defensive tackle Amare Adams is No. 95; At linebacker, Logan Anderson is No. 37; Safety Jakarrion Kenan is No. 20.

In the athlete spot, Marquise Henderson is No. 3.

Clemson spring practice starts on Feb. 28 and the spring game is on April 5.