Clemson announces football staff salary increases, extensions

by Brandon Rink Associate Editor / Staff Writer -

Clemson's Board of Trustees approved a set of increases and extensions for the football staff on Friday. There weren't big moves salary-wise, but there was the announcement of a new position with former Chargers front office member Kevin Kelly joining the roster management side of the program. Here are the increases and extensions for the staff announced (new defensive coordinator Tom Allen's contract was already previously approved with his hiring last month): EXTENSION + INCREASE 1. Kyle Richardson, Tight Ends / Co-Offensive Coordinator • Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2027 • Total compensation: Increase from $600,000 to $637,500 (2025), $675,000 (2026) • Buyout: Full guarantee with mitigation • Bonus: standard bonus structure 2. Tyler Grisham, Wide Receivers Coach / Passing Game Coordinator • Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2027 • Total compensation: Increase from $550,000 to $575,000 (2025), $600,000 (2026) • Buyout: Full guarantee with mitigation • Bonus: standard bonus structure 3. C.J. Spiller, Running Backs Coach / Run Game Coordinator • Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2027 • Total compensation: Increase from $550,000 to $575,000 (2025), $600,000 (2026) • Buyout: Full guarantee with mitigation • Bonus: standard bonus structure 4. Woody McCorvey, Football Chief of Staff • Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2027 • Total compensation: Increase from $500,000 to $525,000 • Buyout: Full guarantee with mitigation • Bonus: Consistent standard bonus structure effective for 2024 season [details below] 5. Jordan Sorrells, Football General Manager • Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2027 • Total compensation: Increase from $315,000 to $390,000 • Buyout: Full guarantee with mitigation • Bonus: Consistent standard bonus structure effective for 2024 season [details below] 6. Mike Dooley, Associate Athletic Director/Football Administration • Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2027 • Total compensation: Increase from $325,000 to $350,000 • Buyout: Full guarantee with mitigation • Bonus: Consistent standard bonus structure effective for 2024 season [details below] 7. Jeff Davis, Director of Football Player Relations/External Affairs • Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2027 • Total compensation: Increase from $315,000 to $340,000 • Buyout: Full guarantee with mitigation • Bonus: Consistent standard bonus structure effective for 2024 season [details below] EXTENSION ONLY 1. Garrett Riley, Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks • Term: Adding 1 year through 1/31/2028 • Total compensation: Currently $1,750,000 • Buyout: Full guarantee with mitigation • Bonus: standard bonus structure 2. Matt Luke, Assistant Head Coach / Co-Offensive Coordinator / Offensive Line • Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2028 • Total compensation: $1,100,000 (‘25), $1,200,000 (‘26); adding $1,200,000 (2027) • Buyout: Full guarantee with mitigation • Bonus: standard bonus structure 3. Nick Eason, Associate Head Coach / Co-Defensive Coordinator / Defensive Tackles • Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2028 • Total compensation: $1,100,000 (‘25), $1,200,000 (‘26); adding $1,200,000 (2027) • Buyout: Full guarantee with mitigation • Bonus: standard bonus structure 4. Chris Rumph, Run Defense Coordinator / Defensive Ends Coach • Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2028 • Total compensation: $1,000,000 (‘25), $1,100,000 (‘26); adding $1,100,000 (2027) • Buyout: Full guarantee with mitigation • Bonus: standard bonus structure 5. Joey Batson, Director of Football Strength & Conditioning • Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2027 • Total compensation: Currently $625,000 • Buyout: Full guarantee with mitigation • Bonus: Consistent standard bonus structure effective for 2024 season [details below] 6. DJ Gordon, Director of Football Operations/Creative Media • Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2027 • Total compensation: Currently $270,000 • Buyout: Full guarantee with mitigation • Bonus: Consistent standard bonus structure effective for 2024 season [details below] 7. Robbie Caldwell, Director of High School Relations & Player Development • Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2027 • Total compensation: Currently $250,000 • Buyout: Full guarantee with mitigation • Bonus: Consistent standard bonus structure effective for 2024 season [details below] 8. Danny Pearman, Director of Football Scouting • Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2027 • Total compensation: Currently $250,000 • Buyout: Full guarantee with mitigation • Bonus: New standard bonus structure to be effective for 2024 season BONUS ACTION 1. Football Support Staff Post-season Bonus Structure • Bonus: changes to reflect expanded CFP structure and market comps • Football Bonus Plan previously reviewed and approved in July 2024, this action simply extends that same structure to other Football staff members which contracts require BOT Compensation Committee approval, per policy [affected Staff above] More bonus info attached below:

