Clemson announces football gameday designations, season ticket price increase

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Clemson Athletic Department, in conjunction with IPTAY, the Alumni Association, Student Affairs and other campus groups, today announced home gameday designations for the 2025 football season in Memorial Stadium. Additionally, Clemson has announced its season ticket timeline and deadlines. Clemson’s marquee matchup with LSU opens the home slate, which also includes 2024 CFP participant SMU, a Syracuse program that won 10 games last season, a Duke program that won nine games a season ago, Florida State, Troy and Furman. Clemson is one of just two programs scheduled to play four or more home games against Power Four opponents with nine or more wins in 2024. Season tickets for the 2025 season are $600 in the lower deck and $500 in the top deck, a savings of more than 30 percent from the anticipated single-game rates, and available via a payment plan. Clemson benchmarked its pricing model nationally and based it upon previous ticket prices, sales, secondary market and peer review. The pricing represents an increase of $14.29 per game in the lower deck and $7.14 per game in the top deck over the 2023 and 2024 pricing. Season ticket renewals and deposits for the 2025 season are now open and run until an April 15 deadline. Returning student season ticket requests will be available in April. These season tickets will be available at a discounted rate from the 2024 season, and at half the price of a regular season ticket in the lower deck. Half of all student tickets remain free via a lottery held later in the summer. More details will be sent to incoming and returning students in the near future. Flex Packs, single-game tickets and gameday fan experiences will be made available in May and June, respectively. Single-game tickets in the top deck will start as low as $30 for select games. In order to receive the 2025 online football season ticket and parking application, all IPTAY donors must have pledged and completed 50 percent of their IPTAY 2025 donation by February 15, with a deadline of June 1 to complete the donation. Those who have completed their 50 percent pledge are now able to order and request football season tickets and parking beginning March 15 in their IPTAY account. Football Game Designations April 5 - Orange and White Scrimmage - 1 p.m. The annual event in Memorial Stadium creates a true gameday atmosphere for players, coaches and fans alike. The only way to watch the 2025 Spring Game will be in person - admission to the event is free. A live audio broadcast will be available via the Clemson Athletic Network and ClemsonTigers App. Clemson will also produce an hour-long spring football special that will provide an inside look at the program to air on ACC Network and later on Clemson+. Aug. 30 vs. LSU - IPTAY Day & Land Grant Day Founded in 1934, IPTAY is one of the oldest and most successful athletic fundraising organizations in the country. This celebration is a way to honor and thank donors for their commitment to Clemson student-athletes. The University’s mission as a land grant institution is highlighted. Sept. 6 vs. Troy - Football Reunion & P.A.W. Journey Day The football program welcomes back its anniversary teams and the P.A.W. Journey development program is highlighted. Sept. 20 vs. Syracuse - Family Weekend Clemson welcomes families of students back to campus. Oct. 18 vs. SMU - Breast Cancer Awareness Day The pink game provides a platform to support breast cancer awareness and research. Nov. 1 vs. Duke - Homecoming Homecoming is a tradition dating to 1922 in Clemson, and with it comes Tigerama, floats on Bowman Field, and several other activities. Nov. 8 vs. Florida State - Hall of Fame Day & Extra Yard for Teachers The Hall of Fame Class of 2025 will be recognized. The class is yet to be announced. The CFP Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teachers is dedicated to elevating the teaching profession by inspiring and empowering teachers in four focus areas: resources, recognition, recruitment and professional development. Nov. 22 vs. Furman - Military Appreciation & Senior Day A day of gratitude and recognition for those who have served. Fans are encouraged to wear purple during the game. The football program recognizes its seniors with a solo run down the Hill during pregame.