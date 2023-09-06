Clemson announces details for First Friday Parade

Students, faculty, staff, alumni and the public are invited to join in on the festivities of the annual First Friday Parade in Clemson at 6 p.m. on Sept. 8. Clemson baseball coach Erik Bakich is serving as the grand marshal for an event featuring Tiger Band, spirit groups, student organizations and special dignitaries including President Jim Clements. This year’s theme is “One Small Town Yawning its Greatness,” a reference to Clemson’s growth and national acclaim over the past decade. The theme represents two distinct aspects — one highlighting the words of the Alma Mater and the other a nod to the surrounding community that helps Clemson achieve greatness. Colleen Sweeting, a senior environmental and natural resources major, serves as the First Friday Parade director for Central Spirit. “I am extremely excited to lead this year’s parade planning,” she says. “When I got to Clemson as a freshman, I made it a goal to get involved — not only with the University but also the community as well. Planning First Friday has given me the opportunity to engage with both. By working with alumni, registering a diverse amount of student organizations, and reaching out to local residents it is clear that the First Friday Parade is something Clemson fans hold dear to their hearts. Their enthusiasm and eagerness has made this process exciting and rewarding for me. The support from the Clemson community has been tremendous and I hope everyone is excited for the parade.” The parade will follow its traditional route along Highway 93 from Cherry Road to Williamson Road. Participants are encouraged to arrive as early as 4:45 to check in and line up for the event. The Cherry Road and Highway 93 intersection at Douthit Hills will be blocked off at 5:30 p.m. and the route will close at the start of the parade. Parking for the event is available in Lot C-3 — also known as IPTAY Lot 5 — next to Memorial Stadium. Two weeks away from our First Friday Parade! Will we see you there? pic.twitter.com/G0y3qXODaG — Clemson University (@ClemsonUniv) August 25, 2023

