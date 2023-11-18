That group was two defensive backs with safety Jalyn Phillips and cornerback Jeadyn Lukus. Both were listed as backups on this week’s depth chart.

Lukus has missed three of the last four games and only played four snaps versus Notre Dame. Phillips has been out the last two games after starting the other games previously, tallying 34 tackles and five pass breakups.

Last week's unavailable list had wide receiver Brannon Spector and cornerback Sheridan Jones on it. Jones made this week's depth chart.

Linebacker Barrett Carter (ankle) was a late scratch for last week's game and appeared on this week's depth chart as well.

Clemson is a 7.5-point favorite for the game.

The ESPN broadcast is set to start at 3:30 p.m.