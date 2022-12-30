Clemson announces defender out for Orange Bowl

Clemson announces defender Sheridan Jones out for Orange Bowl

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson is set to kick off its Orange Bowl matchup versus Tennessee in the 8 p.m. hour on ESPN.

The Tigers announced that senior starting cornerback Sheridan Jones will be out (hip flexor).

Jones had been spotted not participating in practice this week and Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney said he would be a game-time decision.

Jones started all 10 games he participated in this season with 31 tackles and a pass breakup.

Clemson is listed as a 3.5 point favorite currently by VegasInsider.

He entered 2022 credited with 52 tackles (1.5 for loss), eight pass breakups, two interceptions and a fumble recovery in 855 defensive snaps over 38 games (11 starts).

Jones is among the Tigers who has the option to come back for another season if he chooses.