CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Will Taylor and Fred Davis are for Saturday's game versus Louisville.
Will Taylor and Fred Davis are for Saturday's game versus Louisville.

Clemson announces additional players out for Louisville game
by - Staff Writer - Saturday, November 12, 2022, 2:06 PM

Clemson's availability list Saturday afternoon included a couple more names in addition to those reported out earlier.

CB Fred Davis II and WR Will Taylor were also on the list, which is a third-straight game Davis is missing and a first for Taylor this season.

Taylor was listed as co-starting punt returner with Antonio Williams on the depth chart this week.

Earlier in the day, it was confirmed that starting linebacker Trenton Simpson and offensive guard Walker Parks are out.

Xavier Thomas was announced as out for the season earlier this week.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
Clemson announces additional players out for Louisville game
Clemson announces additional players out for Louisville game
WATCH: Will Shipley hurdles defender in dynamic TD run
WATCH: Will Shipley hurdles defender in dynamic TD run
ESPN College GameDay picks for Clemson-Louisville
ESPN College GameDay picks for Clemson-Louisville
Two starters out for Clemson-Louisville game
Two starters out for Clemson-Louisville game
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest