Clemson announces additional players out for Louisville game

Clemson's availability list Saturday afternoon included a couple more names in addition to those reported out earlier.

CB Fred Davis II and WR Will Taylor were also on the list, which is a third-straight game Davis is missing and a first for Taylor this season.

Taylor was listed as co-starting punt returner with Antonio Williams on the depth chart this week.

Earlier in the day, it was confirmed that starting linebacker Trenton Simpson and offensive guard Walker Parks are out.

Xavier Thomas was announced as out for the season earlier this week.