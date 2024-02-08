Clemson announces 2024 football gameday designations

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Clemson Athletic Department, in conjunction with the Alumni Association, Student Affairs, IPTAY and other campus groups, today announced home gameday designations for the 2024 football season. Sept. 7 vs. APPALACHIAN STATE - Football Reunion; First Responders Day The football program welcomes back its anniversary teams and honors those in first responder roles. Sept. 21 vs. NC STATE - Family Weekend; Land Grant Day Clemson welcomes families of students back to campus and the University’s mission as a land grant institution is highlighted. Sept. 28 vs. STANFORD - Homecoming Homecoming is a tradition dating to 1922 in Clemson, and with it comes Tigerama, the floats on Bowman, and several other activities. Oct. 19 vs. VIRGINIA - Clemson+ Day; Breast Cancer Awareness Content from the innovative streaming platform Clemson+ is highlighted. Additionally, the pink game provides a platform to support breast cancer awareness and research. Nov. 2 vs. LOUISVILLE - Hall of Fame Day The Hall of Fame Class of 2024 will be recognized. The class is yet to be announced, but nominations are now open through March 8. Nov. 23 vs. THE CITADEL - Military Appreciation, Senior Day A day of gratitude and recognition for those who have served. Fans are encouraged to wear purple during the game. The football program recognizes its seniors with a solo run down the Hill during pregame. Nov. 30 vs. SOUTH CAROLINA - IPTAY Day Founded in 1934, IPTAY is one of the oldest and most successful athletic fundraising organizations in the country. This celebration is a way to honor and thank donors for their commitment to Clemson student-athletes. In order to receive the 2024 online football season ticket and parking application, all IPTAY donors must have pledged and completed 50 percent of their IPTAY 2024 donation by February 15, with a deadline of June 1 to complete the donation. Those who have completed their 50 percent pledge will be able to order and request football season tickets and parking in March. Flex Packs and Single Game Tickets are expected to go on sale in early summer, based on availability.