Clemson announces 2023 football gameday designations

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Clemson Athletic Department, in conjunction with the alumni association, student affairs, IPTAY and other campus groups, today announced special gameday designations for the 2023 football season.

September 9 vs. Charleston Southern

Football Reunion Day • Land Grant Day

The football program welcomes back its anniversary teams; Clemson’s mission as a land grant institution is highlighted.

September 16 vs. Florida Atlantic

Family Weekend

Clemson welcomes families of students back to campus.

September 23 vs. Florida State

Hall of Fame Day

The Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be recognized. The class is yet to be announced, but nominations are now open.

October 7 vs. Wake Forest

Homecoming • Breast Cancer Awareness Game

Homecoming is a tradition dating to 1922 in Clemson, and with it comes Tigerama, the floats on Bowman, and several other activities. The pink game provides a platform to support breast cancer awareness and research.

November 4 vs. Notre Dame

IPTAY Day

Founded in 1934, IPTAY is one of the oldest and most successful athletic fundraising organizations in the country. This celebration is a way to honor and thank donors for their commitment to Clemson student-athletes.

November 11 vs. Georgia Tech

Military Appreciation Day

A day of gratitude and recognition for those who have served.

Recap: 2022 Military Appreciation Day recognitions.

November 18 vs. North Carolina

Senior Day

The football program recognizes its seniors with a solo run down the hill.

In order to receive the 2023 online football season ticket and parking application, all IPTAY donors must have pledged and completed 50 percent of their IPTAY 2023 donation by February 15, with a deadline of June 1 to complete the donation. Those who have completed their 50 percent pledge will be able to order and request football season tickets and parking in March.

Flex Packs and Single Game Tickets are expected to go on sale in early summer, based on availability.