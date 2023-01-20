Clemson among 11 ACC teams in top-35 of Directors' Cup standings

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Buoyed by three national championships and a pair of runner-up finishes, the Atlantic Coast Conference led the way in the 2022-23 LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup Division I fall standings released Thursday morning.

The ACC’s three NCAA titles in 2022-23 are one more than any other D-1 conference. Of the five national championship games for ACC-sponsored sports in the fall, ACC teams played in four of those games.

The ACC leads all conferences with four schools in the top 10, and 10 schools among the top 25 of the current LEARFIELD Directors Cup standings. North Carolina holds the top spot, while Syracuse checks in at No. 5, Pitt is tied for No. 6 and Virginia holds the No. 9 spot.

Notre Dame and Florida State rank 13th and 14th respectively, followed by No. 17 Duke, No. 19 Wake Forest, No. 21 NC State and No. 22 Louisville. Clemson ranks 35th.

“We are thrilled with the incredible success our teams had across the board this fall, which is a true credit to our outstanding student-athletes and coaches,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “We look forward to watching our amazing winter and spring programs continue to perform at the highest levels.”

North Carolina took home the women's field hockey title, finished as runner-up in women's soccer, and collected a pair of top-10 finishes in men's cross country and women's cross country. UNC has 382.50 total points in the current LEARFIELD standings, while Stanford holds second place with 330 points.

NC State (women’s cross country) and Syracuse (men’s soccer) have also claimed NCAA titles during the current academic year. Florida State soccer joined UNC in the Women’s College Cup, while Louisville finished as the NCAA runner-up in volleyball after defeating Pitt in the national semifinals.

In addition, nine ACC football teams earned bowl bids, marking the 22nd consecutive season in which the conference placed at least six teams in postseason games.

The winter Division I LEARFIELD Directors' Cup standings will be updated and published in early April.

The LEARFIELD Directors' Cup was developed as a joint effort between the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) and USA Today. Points are awarded based on each institution's finish in NCAA Championships.