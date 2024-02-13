Clemson, more college football win total odds set

Clemson's over/under is set at 9.5 wins for a schedule that includes a trip to reigning ACC champ Florida State and a neutral site opener with a possible preseason No. 1 Georgia (at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium).

Clemson is one of three ACC teams at 9.5, joining Florida State and Miami. Louisville, NC State and North Carolina are in the next tier (8.5).

Last year, the Tigers were anywhere from 9.5 to 10 wins on the over/unders in the offseason. Outside of 2020, Clemson had reached double-digit wins in the regular season in all but the 2021 campaign going back to 2015. The 9-4 2023 season was a first without double-digit wins total since 2010.

For non-conference foes, Georgia is set at 10.5 wins and South Carolina is set at 5.5.

Clemson is currently a 12.5-point underdog to Georgia (FanDuel). Dabo Swinney's Tigers are given +3000 odds at a national championship (T-12).

ACC regular season win odds (FanDuel)

Clemson 9.5

Florida State 9.5

Miami 9.5

Louisville 8.5

NC State 8.5

North Carolina 8.5

SMU 7.5

Virginia Tech 7.5

Cal 6.5

Duke 6.5

Syracuse 6.5

Georgia Tech 5.5

Pitt 5.5

Boston College 4.5

Wake Forest 4.5

Virginia 4.5

Stanford 3.5