Clemson has a chance to impress the CFP committee and pundits as a heavy favorite versus Miami this weekend.
CFB analyst calls Clemson overrated, top-10 ranking only on 'brand recognition'
Friday, November 18, 2022

Clemson moved up to No. 9 in this week's College Football Playoff committee rankings and needs some help to return to CFP in the coming weeks.

Not everyone agrees the Tigers should be there -- including CBS Sports' Barrett Sallee, who included Clemson in his overrated from this week's rankings.

"Eye test is part of the criteria for the CFP Selection Committee, and it's hard to justify Clemson passing it -- at least from an offensive perspective," Sallee said. "Its quarterback, DJ Uiagalelei, has been benched twice for ineffective play, and the Tigers offense has sputtered more times than run down truck with an engine about to give out.

"What's Clemson's signature win other than now-No. 19 Florida State? A victory over a remarkably average now-No. 24 NC State? Those are remarkably bland, especially considering where fellow ACC foe North Carolina chimes into the rankings (more on that in a second).

"Here's the truth: Clemson is in the top 10 solely due to brand recognition. That's it."

Sallee believes the future ACC Championship Game-opponent Tar Heels is underrated at No. 13 this week.

"OK, so Clemson is four spots ahead of UNC and the only loss for each is to Notre Dame?" Sallee said. "The Tar Heels fell to the Fighting Irish 45-32, while the Tigers dropped a 35-14 decision in South Bend, Indiana, a game in which they never had a shred of control. It was a blowout that, quite frankly, was nowhere near as close as that 35-14 score indicates.

"Yes, North Carolina's loss came at home with Clemson's on the road. Apparently that's worth four spots in the committee's mind? The committee is telling us the Tigers' two halfway-decent wins are worth four spots despite the fact that the Tar Heels looked much better in the comparative loss? I don't get it."

By the metrics, Clemson is No. 14 in the SP+ and No. 9 in the FPI, while North Carolina is No. 31 in SP+ and No. 30 in the FPI.

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 39) Author
spacer TNET: CFB analyst calls Clemson overrated, top-10 ranking only on 'brand recognition'
 TigerNet News
spacer Who? Never heard of her.
 o2bnclemson®
spacer Re: Who? Never heard of her.
 JustMyOpinion
spacer Who the he!! is Barrett Sallee...
 BigCUFan®
spacer Re: Who the he!! is Barrett Sallee...
 74TIGER
spacer NC State lost their starting programcentric QB
 NIKE
spacer Tough but fair.
 OneJedi®
spacer I don't think so . . .
 mrmatt
spacer We're the 2nd lowest one-loss team in the rankings.
 Swarley
spacer Re: Thumbs up !
 86Orange
spacer Did you know Atlanta was a Country? That is what is listed
 76er®
spacer Who ?
 clemson80tiger®
spacer Barrett is full of crap, and here's why . . .
 mrmatt
spacer What's his opinion on LSU @ #6?
 Fluxus
spacer You're not kidding. Spot on.*****
 mrmatt
spacer They love to pile on the hate
 Ucel74
spacer It won't matter...
 AppTiger02
spacer Next 5 to really shove it up their mouths
 Fluxus
spacer Does he say Bama and USC are ranked on ‘brand recognition’?
 tiger B
spacer Re: TNET: CFB analyst calls Clemson overrated, top-10 ranking only on 'brand recognition'
 tmtiger74
spacer now what is michigans signature win?
 tgrfan42069
spacer maybe, but who has Bama beaten?
 xtiger
spacer and Mich has only beaten 1 ranked team***
 xtiger
spacer Re: maybe, but who has Bama beaten?
 northernVAtiger®
spacer Re: maybe, but who has Bama beaten?
 ILuvBrittany®
spacer We’re a “Blue Blood” program with strong “Brand Recognition”
 DueWest
spacer Re: TNET: CFB analyst calls Clemson overrated, top-10 ranking only on 'brand recognition'
 AZ Tiger
spacer Another day...
 GSCtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: CFB analyst calls Clemson overrated, top-10 ranking only on 'brand recognition'
 westerntigerfan
spacer Re: TNET: CFB analyst calls Clemson overrated, top-10 ranking only on 'brand recognition'
 castaway®
spacer Re: TNET: CFB analyst calls Clemson overrated, top-10 ranking only on 'brand recognition'
 tiger5by5®
spacer Re: TNET: CFB analyst calls Clemson overrated, top-10 ranking only on 'brand recognition'
 1994TigerPlyer
spacer No, ranking is completely justified'
 Cdixon11
spacer Barrett my eye test and tells me you like
 morbidtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: CFB analyst calls Clemson overrated, top-10 ranking only on 'brand recognition'
 HumbleServant®
spacer Re: TNET: CFB analyst calls Clemson overrated, top-10 ranking only on 'brand recognition'
 ILuvBrittany®
spacer Re: TNET: CFB analyst calls Clemson overrated, top-10 ranking only on 'brand recognition'
 ILuvBrittany®
spacer Re: TNET: CFB analyst calls Clemson overrated, top-10 ranking only on 'brand recognition'
 Boat Drinks®
spacer Re: TNET: CFB analyst calls Clemson overrated, top-10 ranking only on 'brand recognition'
 wisertime
spacer Re: TNET: CFB analyst calls Clemson overrated, top-10 ranking only on 'brand recognition'
 wisertime
Read all 39 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
