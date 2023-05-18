CBS Sports updates ranking for Dabo Swinney, more college football coaches

CBS kept Swinney in the No. 3 slot, behind only Alabama coach Nick Saban and Georgia coach Kirby Smart.

Swinney's ranking didn't come without a caveat, however.

"Don't be surprised if Swinney falls out of the top three should Clemson fail to at least make the CFP in 2023. Barring something unforeseen, he'll still be one of only three coaches with multiple national titles," CBS' Tom Fornelli said. "It could be his fifth straight season without one, however, and recency bias is difficult to overcome in a world of short attention spans. All that said, there's reason for optimism with Swinney diagnosing a problem and bringing in Garrett Riley as the solution to overhaul a stale offense."

The next coach on Clemson's 2023 schedule is Wake Forest's Dave Clawson, at No. 15.

Florida State's Mike Norvell is just inside the Top 20 (19), while UNC's Mack Brown (22) and NC State's Dave Doeren (25) are in the Top 25.

South Carolina's Shane Beamer is No. 40.

Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley's brother Lincoln Riley is right behind Swinney at No. 4, going into Year 2 at Southern Cal.