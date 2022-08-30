CBS Sports staff makes Playoff predictions for Clemson, college football

TigerNet Staff by

Five CBS Sports college football writers have the Tigers in the final top-5.

Preseason prediction season is almost coming to a close and the CBS Sports staff logged their final calls.

Barrett Sallee and David Cobb each have Clemson finishing No. 3. Sallee has Alabama, Ohio State and Utah to complete the top-4 and Cobb has Alabama, Ohio State and Oklahoma also in the CFP.

Chip Patterson has the Tigers at No. 4 in a quartet with Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia.

Both Tom Fornelli and Shehan Jeyarajah have Dabo Swinney's Tigers one spot out of Playoff, with Michigan grabbing the last spot for Fornelli and Utah for Jeyarajah.

As has been documented, CBS senior writer Dennis Dodd has pushed his chips all in on Clemson not sniffing the Playoff and has a CFP four of Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and Utah.